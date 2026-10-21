Samsung is now selling a lineup of Certified Re-Newed devices via Amazon. You’ll find seven different models to choose from, all listed lower than their usual retail price thanks to them being lightly used.

Available devices include the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy S25 series. Prices range from under $500 for a Galaxy S24 FE up to $979 for a Galaxy S25 Ultra. If buying used from Samsung worries you, it shouldn’t. These devices come with a 1-year warranty direct from Samsung, along with everything you’d expect from the box with a brand new phone. Chances are, you won’t be able to tell these phones have ever been used.

Here’s the complete list of available devices on Amazon.

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25 Ultra

If interested, follow the link below to the overview page.

// Samsung