Google I/O 2025 kicks off on May 20 as a 2-day event for developers to learn all that’s new from Google’s various ventures. It will also mark the moment for us to get a look at what’s new in Android, a chance to play with stable Android 16, more info on Android XR and upcoming glasses, and so much more. Before we get there, though, Google is planning to announce Android-specific happenings through a show you can tune into. For reasons that haven’t been shared, Google must want to get ahead of some big things on the horizon or they want to save I/O keynote time for AI. It’s probably that.
On May 13, Google will run “The Android Show: I/O Edition” where they’ll share the latest in updates coming to Android and the greater ecosystem. This should be a “deep-dive” into a good chunk of what’s new, but there should still be surprises and special announcements happening at I/O. In other words, Google wants you to tune into both events.
We wrote up a brief preview on Google I/O and pointed out several sessions we’ll pay attention to for Android XR, new version of Material Design, Android 16 for Google TV, and a couple of AI-related happenings that might be worth a listen.
To watch this latest “The Android Show,” you’ll run to YouTube on May 13 at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern). You can also head to www.android.com/io25.
This post was last modified on April 28, 2025 11:19 am