Those two weeks that you had to pre-order a Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 Ultra have already come to pass and it is the night before launch day. While that’s exciting, as anyone who pre-ordered should have their phone by now, it also means that this is the absolute final opportunity for you to put in an order and get the pre-order bonuses, free storage upgrades, that sort of thing.

We’ll know more tomorrow about Samsung’s post-launch deals, but for now, you can still grab a Galaxy S25 series phone, get a free storage upgrade, and possibly use extra credit to save on accessories (like a case).

For the final time, the situation is as follows…

$900 off with trades: Got a phone that you’d like to trade to Samsung for an instant discount off today? They’ll give you up to $900 off with phones like the Galaxy S24 or Galaxy Z Fold 5, $750 off if you have a Galaxy S23 Ultra, or $700 off with a Flip 6 or Galaxy S24+.

Again, this is Samsung’s instant discount trade-in program where you get the value of your smartphone as a price cut today. You’ll simply send your phone to Samsung at a later date to confirm that it is what you said it was. It’s the best.

There are other trade-in values to check at Samsung’s site.

Free storage upgrade: Samsung’s special trick when it comes to getting you to upgrade is this offer of a free storage upgrade. We love it and they are doing it for pre-orders. You can get 512GB on the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the price of the 256GB model and you absolutely should take it. They are also offering a $240 off discount on the 1TB model for those of you who plan to keep the phone for a while. Either way, don’t buy the 256GB version when you can double it for nothing.

Bonus credit to spend: Finally, depending on which storage option you choose, Samsung will give you bonus credit to spend on accessories. If you for some reason don’t upgrade from 256GB, you’ll have $150 to spend on a Galaxy Watch Ultra or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or cases. However, if you do upgrade (and you should) to 512GB, you’ll have $130 in credit. Choosing the 1TB option will give you $110 in credit.

Galaxy S25 or S25+ deals: For these non-Ultra S25 phones, Samsung is not quite doing the full free storage upgrade ($120 value), but they are dropping the price to upgrade by $100. So it’s almost a free storage upgrade. They are doing extra credits, though, as well as trade-in values up to $700 off.

The hours are dwindling fast if you want to take advantage of these last minute Galaxy S25 pre-order deals.

Samsung’s Final Galaxy S25 Pre-order Link