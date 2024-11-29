Samsung must have a ton of Galaxy Z Fold 6 stock sitting around in exclusive Crafted Black and White colorways, because their special Black Friday deals just won’t quit. The $1,500 off deal is still live for both options and that applies if you want 256GB or 512GB of storage, which (obviously) means you need a trade-in. However, you can score $800 off with no trade too.

You know the drill here, so let’s keep it simple in the breakdown for what I’d call the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 Black Friday price you’ll see.

$300 off exclusive colors : Should you choose Crafted Black or White for your Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll get $300 off with either 256GB or 512GB storage. No other color is seeing this extra $300 off, so just go with one of those. They are both quite fancy too.

: Should you choose Crafted Black or White for your Galaxy Z Fold 6, you’ll get $300 off with either 256GB or 512GB storage. No other color is seeing this extra $300 off, so just go with one of those. They are both quite fancy too. $1,200 off with trades : Like always, Samsung is pumping up trade-ins to give you an instant discount today if you tell them you have something to trade. The top phones are worth $1,200 instantly off and the list includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can also get $1,100 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or $1,000 for the Fold 3 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. $800 off can be had too with several phones. Check your trade value here.

: Like always, Samsung is pumping up trade-ins to give you an instant discount today if you tell them you have something to trade. The top phones are worth $1,200 instantly off and the list includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can also get $1,100 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or $1,000 for the Fold 3 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. $800 off can be had too with several phones. Check your trade value here. $800 off with no trades: If you have nothing at all to trade and just want a discount, Samsung is giving you $300 off for the exclusive colors we talked about above, plus another $500 off for no trade-in. That’s $800 off in total savings.

To recap, you could save $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the right combo of color and trade, bringing your starting price to $399.99. You could also save $800 off with no trades, leaving you at a starting price of $1,099.99.

Go nuts, Samsung.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Deal Link