When it comes to updates, December is expected to be pretty chill for Samsung devices. Most of Samsung’s best phones and foldables all received a huge update to Android 14 and One UI 6 in November, so for this month, a security patch should be all that arrives.

We are midway through December and Samsung is rolling out the December security patch. In several changelogs, all that’s supposedly being included here is improvements to security. Again, that’s not unexpected after One UI 6 update from last month, where we saw a huge list of improvements and new features.

Here’s the current list of devices receiving the Samsung December update:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQS6HWK1

: N986USQS6HWK1 Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQS6HWK1

: N981USQS6HWK1 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946U1UES1BWKI

: F946U1UES1BWKI Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731U1UES1BWKI

: F731U1UES1BWKI Galaxy Z Fold 2 : F916USQS5KWK1

: F916USQS5KWK1 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro : R920XXU1BWL1

: R920XXU1BWL1 Galaxy Watch 5: R910XXU1BWL1

UPDATE 12/15: The Galaxy S20 Series and the Galaxy S23 FE are up next with the following builds.

Galaxy S20 : G981VSQS8HWK1

: G981VSQS8HWK1 Galaxy S20+ : G986USQS8HWK1

: G986USQS8HWK1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQS8HWK1

: G988USQS8HWK1 Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQU1BWK6

If you own any of those devices, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates to see if you can pull it.

// Verizon | Samsung