Flippies and Foldies fans, Samsung is a couple of weeks away from showing off their next round of foldables. You know them already as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 because you have seen them in more leaks than I can count. That still doesn’t take away from the fun, especially now with so much competition in the foldable space. Can Samsung maintain its massive lead or did Google just ship a Galaxy Fold killer with the Pixel Fold (lol, no)?

We’ll try to decide that officially when we get our hands on Samsung’s latest. Until then, we get to do this semi-yearly thing where we reserve one ahead of time to give us the best chance at buying one once Samsung puts them up for pre-order. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 Reserve portal is open (here) and there’s at least one benefit.

Should you “reserve” a Galaxy Fold 5 or Galaxy Flip 5 – which simply means you are showing Samsung that you are interested yet want to make absolutely zero commitment – you’ll get a $50 bonus credit (or discount) when it comes time to buy. Again, this isn’t a commitment thing, it’s a move where you say, “Hey Samsung, yeah I might want your next foldable and will take that special offer that is the best of the best.”

The Galaxy Fold 5 in early leaks and renders certainly looks like it’ll bring minor improvements to the overall design. The biggest change could be in an upgraded hinge system. The Galaxy Flip 5, on the other hand, is at least expected to get a much bigger cover screen to help you do more without opening the phone. This is a big year for the Flip.

Each phone should also sport the next-gen specs we all require from our ridiculously expensive phones. We’re talking Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, at least 8GB RAM, big batteries, and improved camera systems. Don’t forget that Samsung’s foldables include stylus, unlike Google’s.

Samsung will unfold its new foldables on July 27 at 7AM Eastern (4AM Pacific). Once that happens and pre-orders go live, this reservation bonus could go away.

Reserve a Galaxy Fold 5 or Galaxy Flip 5