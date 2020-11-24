For a limited time, Samsung is offering buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 up to $1,000 off their purchase, so long as you have a really nice device for trade-in purposes.
To get that $1K off, bringing the phone down to a totally amazing $999 price, you’ll need to trade in one of Samsung’s other foldables. That includes the original Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. If you aren’t trading in a foldable, no worries, you can still save up to $750 if you’re trading in a Galaxy S20 device. That’s still pretty good, and if you’re able to experience the Z Fold 2, we think you’ll really enjoy yourself.
It really is the ultimate pandemic stuck at home on the couch phone.
Older device owners are also getting decent values for their trade-in. For example, a Galaxy Note 10 can get you $500, a Galaxy S9+ will get you $200, and $290 for the Pixel 4 XL.
In addition, Samsung is providing $100 credit towards the purchase of accessories when you buy the device. Not bad.