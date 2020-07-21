Maybe OnePlus will come to their senses and give us OnePlus Nord in the US and not just through that weird beta program, where you have almost no chance at getting a phone to test. Maybe they won’t. They probably won’t. I don’t know, man, I just wish they would. The OnePlus Nord is one hell of a package for the price they are charging overseas.

I keep looking at the specs list, then the price, and then thinking about all of the other Snapdragon 765 phones that this phone is competing with. Would you buy a Galaxy A71 5G over Nord? Eh, probably not. Would you buy the LG Velvet over Nord? God no, not with that 60Hz display and software for $599. The Pixel 5 is likely to have this same chip and a possible $699 price tag. Would you really spend $300 more just to get Google’s camera and Pixel experience? Woof, that’s tough.

While I’m sure OnePlus has legitimate reasons for skipping the US, it still feels like a missed opportunity. I don’t know if they’ve fully given into carriers at this point and the margins are too slim on Nord for carrier attachment, if their numbers are showing dwindling unlocked phone sales in the US, or they really just aren’t ready to launch outside of India or Europe.

This just seems like such an easy phone to pitch. We’re still very much living through a pandemic in the US, yet here is a budget-friendly phone that is hundreds less than comparable devices. This is the perfect device for a time where people aren’t necessarily interested in spending $1,000 on a phone.

If OnePlus Nord came here, would you buy it?

Would You Buy OnePlus Nord if It Came to the US? Hell yes.

No. View Results